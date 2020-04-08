Watch Live: St. Louis Blues virtual Stanley Cup Championship reunion

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 15: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues hoist the Stanley Cup while celebrating with his teammates during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade and Rally after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on June 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Attention Blues fans! The National Hockey League announced the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Blues will reunite on a virtual call for the first time on April 8.

Fans will be able to watch the reunion at 7:00 p.m. central time on NHL.com and its social channels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

According to a statement, the NHL wants to keep fans connected with the game while practicing social distancing. “We are really excited about this week at the NHL. Our players have been so interested in connecting with our fans and the lineup that we’ve put together is quite extraordinary,” said NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer.

Tonight at 7 p.m., we're getting the band back together. https://t.co/Gstuf9eiTD #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 8, 2020



NHL Programming Schedule for April 7-10 (all times are ET and subject to change):

Wednesday, April 8

1 p.m.

Video conference call with 2020 NHL Draft top prospects and members of NHL Central Scouting – Dan Marr, Director; David Gregory, Senior Manager; and J-F Damphousse, Regional Scout for Quebec and the Maritimes

3 p.m.

Live Q&A with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisatl (@NHLEurope on Instagram)

8 p.m.

Virtual Reunion of the 2019-20 St. Louis Blues* (NHL.com, @NHL on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook, Sportsnet ONE)

Thursday, April 9

11 a.m.

International media video conference call with Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom

& New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad*

3 p.m.

Live Q&A with Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (@NHL on Twitter; #AskJeff)

5-7 p.m.

Classic Games Re-watch: Game 5 of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final between the Los Angeles Kings

& New York Rangers (NBCSN)

Friday, April 10

1 p.m.

Media video conference call with NHL head coaches Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues, Rod

Brind’Amour of Carolina Hurricanes and Rick Tocchet of the Arizona Coyotes*

6:30 p.m.

#HockeyAtHome interview series (SN)