Decreasing St. Louis County COVID cases may mean easing restrictions

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says the area has seen a decrease in the number of cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks

“The rate of cases has decreased significantly. It’s been flat over the past week and our public health experts are conferring with their research and their data to make a decision about what sort of changes will be in our public health safety protocols,” said Page during a morning COVID briefing.

Page said the county looks at several trend lines to determine what changes can be made. He said the vaccination rate and vaccine delivery are also important and while that is getting better it needs to continue to improve.

He says it is also important to understand the new variants and their unknown impact. Page said that is where the alarm is coming from Dr. Fauci and other health care experts.

The press conference comes as Missouri has recorded fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases in the past five days. Four of those five days, cases have been below 400.

Page also applauded the efforts of the St. Louis County Health Department which was able to meet its goal of administering 9,000 vaccines in a week.

St. Louis County received 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine this week. This vaccine is a single shot and does not require a second “booster” shot.

St. Louis County is preparing for a COVID mass vaccination event this weekend, March 6, at the North County Recreational Center. You must pre-register for the event and can find a link to area sign ups here.

The county is also working with area fire departments and the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management to vaccinate the staff and residents living in congregate or group homes. Page says these type of places were not part of the federal government’s vaccination program.

The county also has a mobile unit that will reach those who are homebound.

