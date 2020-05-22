Gyms, summer camps, pools, and large venues to reopen this June in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More businesses like gyms, large venues like the zoo, summer camps, and public pools will begin to reopen next month. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made the announcements during a Facebook Live broadcast Friday afternoon.

Mayor Krewson says that summer day camps may reopen June 1. Fewer children will be able to attend camp because of social distancing guidelines put into place to keep the virus at bay.

Public pools will be allowed to open on June 1, if they are ready. Krewson says that St. Louis City pools may not be open for another month, if at all. They are still in the process of hiring lifeguards and staff for the facilities. But, hotel pools and swimming areas located in fitness centers will be allowed to open next month. The YMCA also has not made a decision on whether they will be reopening their pools at rec-plexes in the city.

Large venues will be allowed to reopen on June 8. Guidelines will be on the city’s website by the end of the day. Places like the Missouri Botanical Garden and the St. Louis Zoo must not only follow the guidelines but they must submit an operating plan to the city. Events that happen in banquet halls or conference centers like weddings fall under the same guidelines as large venues.

The St. Louis Zoo has already announced that they will be open by June 13. Visitors must make a reservation online before they are allowed to enter the grounds.

Gyms, fitness centers, and yoga studios will be allowed to reopen on June 15. The guidelines for reopening those facilities should be released soon. They will be very similar to those released by St. Louis County.

A viewer asked if houses of worship are allowed to open. Krewson answered that churches and other faith-based places were allowed to on this week as long as they followed the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.