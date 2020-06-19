Man charged with murdering Illinois State Trooper arraignment

EAST ST. LOUIS – The man accused of killing an Illinois State Trooper is being arraigned Friday on federal charges.
Christopher Grant is charged with murder, along with drug and gun charges.
Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins was killed August 2019 while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.
Grant’s bond is set at $5 million. He also faces state charges.
Special safety arrangements were made in the East St. Louis Federal Courthouse, which is still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.