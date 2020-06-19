Man charged with murdering Illinois State Trooper arraignment

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson is giving an update and answering viewer questions on Facebook. She made several announcements during today's live stream.

There is $860,000 going to "Cops and Clinicians" program. This means that mental health workers and social workers will be able to respond to mental health calls, substance abuse, reports of homelessness, and other types of issues. She says that the police get around 300,000 calls for service to 911 each year. This will really help with meeting that demand. The money is coming from the Medium Security Institution budget.

The city is projecting a $67 million reduction in revenue. They now have a budget of $480 million which is significantly down from last year. The mayor says that the city is making many cuts to many departments to deal with the loss. The city was having one of its best budget years ever at the beginning of the year. Unemployment was down and money was coming in. The mayor says that the last 90 days have been really hard.

Mayor Lyda Krewson made June 19 officially “Juneteenth Day” in the City of St. Louis when she signed a proclamation Thursday. The mayor is now working to make it an annual paid holiday.

The Cure Violence program is now working in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. They have hired eight people and are holding an announcement on the rollout tomorrow.