March to remember retired officer killed by looters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of people turned out for a march to remember a retired St. Louis Officer was shot and killed by a looter Tuesday night.

The march for Dave Dorn started at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis. Dorn was working as a security guard there when the store got looted.

Dave Dorn was 77-years-old. He was a captain in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department after serving for 38-years.

“He was exercising his law enforcement training,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. “So, in his honor, we are wearing our mourning badge.”

After retiring from the St. Louis department in 2007, Dorn became the chief of police in Moline Acres.

Chief Hayden said investigators have made no arrests and have not identified a suspect.

The president of the United States shared his respect for the former officer.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday:

“Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

There is a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.