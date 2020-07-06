Watch: Mayor Krewson discusses weekend violence, update on COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the gun violence over the weekend, update the public on the city’s plans for returning to school later this summer, and give the latest on the city’s fight against COVID-19. You can watch the briefing live in the video player above or on-demand later.

The mayor led off Monday’s briefing with the latest numbers on coronavirus.

As of July 5, Mayor Krewson said the city has identified 2,490 positive cases and 158 deaths, and 27 people on ventilators.

The mayor encouraged residents to continue wearing face masks and social distance. She said she went to Ted Drewes over the weekend and estimated at least 85 percent of people there were wearing a face covering.

Krewson said she empathizes with people who don’t like wearing masks but stressed it’s important—and mandatory—for going out in public and necessary to keep local businesses functioning with some semblance of normalcy.

If you see a business that isn’t adhering to the city’s mask mandate, the mayor said you can call the Citizens’ Service Bureau at 314-622-4800 to report noncompliance. Krewson also advised residents not to confront others for not wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, the Reproductive Number (R0, pronounced “R naught”) has fallen below 1 for the last week in St. Louis City. The number is considered an estimation of the number of people—on average—that a person carrying COVID-19 will spread the virus to. The virus will grow exponentially if the R0 is above 1. Conversely, an R0 below 1 means the spread of the epidemic will slow and eventually stop altogether.

For more information on the local and state response to coronavirus, you can contact the City of St. Louis Department of Health at 314-657-1499 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or by email at health@stlouis-mo.gov. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

Krewson transitioned from talking about one public health crisis to another – gun violence. The mayor said 7 people were killed and 17 others injured over the three-day holiday weekend. She said 111 homicides have been recorded and about 100 people have died from an opioid overdose.

Before fielding questions from the public, Mayor Krewson said the city health department has been working with public, private, and charter schools to provide guidance on reopening later this summer. She said each school must have an infectious disease plan and protocols in place for when someone gets sick.