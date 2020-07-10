Mayor Krewson holds scheduled briefing as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, hospitalizations decrease

ST. LOUIS – Hospitalization numbers have gone down to 279 whereas on Wednesday 315 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a Facebook Live briefing Friday.

Krewson continued her update saying 53 people are in the ICU and 31 are on ventilators, but 3,090 people have been discharged from the hospital since the pandemic began.

There were hundreds of additional COVID-19 cases reported in the immediate St. Louis area Friday morning and Missouri set a record for new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with an increase of 795. Friday cases increased by 662.

“This was something that was expected when people started going out and broadening their circles,” Krewson said.

Even though restrictions are easing, Krewson asked St. Louisans to be cautious.

“Don’t let your guard down here,” Krewson said. “This is still a very serious virus and a very contagious virus.”

Krewson held this press briefing after protesters were cleared from their encampment outside the St. Louis city hall Thursday night into Friday morning.

The demonstrators said they were camping there and would remain until Mayor Lyda Krewson resigned. The mayor said she would not resign.

Protesters spent two nights there calling for the mayor’s resignation after she read names and addresses of people who sent letters to the city asking to defund police.