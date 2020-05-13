St. Louis City to distribute PPE ‘starter packs’ for small businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson is answering questions from St. Louisians in a Facebook Live broadcast starting at 2:00 pm. The city is expected to begin phase one of reopening on Monday, May 18.

The mayor addressed specific guidelines for reopening eight categories of businesses. They have been released in a coordinated effort by St. Louis County, City, and the Economic Development Partnership. You can read all of the rules here.

St. Louis City is providing PPE for small businesses on Thursday and Friday. The “starter packs” will provide 20 masks and other items to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. There will be three distribution sites. Register for a PPE pack here: restartstlouis@stlouis-mo.gov.

“The budget is bad, really bad. We’re missing $120 million in revenue,” said Krewson. “The recovery is going to be very dependent on how many people will wear masks. A mask is the second best thing to being distant. How long will it be until we recover? It took years since the last recovery.”

A representative from St. Louis Public Radio asked Mayor Krewson about how many phases there will be during the reopening process. She said that the number of phases and standards for the transition from one to another is not clear at this time. The city is working with health officials in the region to determine when they can start reopening more businesses.

The city expects a spike in cases after the first round of reopening. There are now more tests and an increase in tests means that they will be able to identify more cases in the region. The reopening of the region may take some time as businesses deal with the fluctuating number of cases in the area.

The mayor’s Facebook fans wanted to know when schools and gyms would reopen. The mayor said that no decision has been made on whether schools will reopen this fall. Gyms will remain closed. The city is currently in talks with that community to work on guidelines for reopening.