ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson and Dr. Fredrick Echols, the Director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health, are holding a press conference to discuss extending the stay-at-home order and reveal new COVID-19 data.

The announcement that the city’s stay-at-home order will be extended, happened during a Facebook Live broadcast from the mayor’s page. The decision on the new expiration date was not revealed at that time.