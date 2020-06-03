Nightly St. Louis curfew to continue indefinitely

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Lyda Krewson gave an update on St. Louis City’s response to the unrest on Facebook this afternoon. She also used the briefing to discuss coronavirus cases in the region.

The mayor announced that a curfew will continue to be in place tonight starting at 9:00 pm. People are allowed to go about their business during the day. A curfew was in place Tuesday night and it is not clear when the nightly curfew will be lifted. Krewson said the curfew could go through tonight or the weekend. People should not be in the streets or the sidewalks. But, people are allowed to go to work or seek medical attention.

The mayor says that the curfew is working because law-abiding citizens are staying home. The mayor said that businesses should be closed to the public by 9:00 pm. Delivery drivers are considered to be “at work” and allowed to continue their business.

St. Louis County did not have a curfew in place last night but several cities in the region did have one in place. Brentwood, Pine Lawn, and East St. Louis have not announced if they are extending their curfews.

The National Guard has been called in to help peaceful protests and looting in the city. The mayor met with them today to go over tactics to help stop the riots and violence. She says that the National Guard is allowing police officers to be on the streets because they are in place to protect property.

There are a total of 38 arrests that have been made in the last two days for things like property damage, looting, and assault. Krewson is encouraging judges and the circuit attorney to keep arrested looters and rioters in jail longer.

A statement from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says, “Public safety in the city of St. Louis is critical. A few cases involving stealing from the looting incidents were referred to our office. In an effort to hold the offenders accountable, we need essential evidence from the police. These matters remain under investigation.”

Last night, the city witnessed less violence than the day before. Monday night into Tuesday morning is when a retired officer was killed, four other officers shot, and dozens of businesses vandalized.