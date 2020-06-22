Watch: Mayor Lyda Krewson gives coronavirus update

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is holding a coronavirus briefing on Facebook this afternoon.

St. Louis City’s numbers as of Friday were 2,319 cases and 154 deaths.

Missouri reports 413 more cases Monday morning, there are now at least 969 deaths across the state. Illinois has added 658 more cases and 23 additional deaths.

Missouri’s increase of 413 cases is the largest single-day case increase in Missouri since the pandemic began. That broke the old record that was set the day before on Saturday when there was an increase of 389 cases.