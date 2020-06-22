Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 956 deaths/ 18,003 cases IL: 6,647 deaths/ 136,762 cases.

Watch: Mayor Lyda Krewson gives coronavirus update

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is holding a coronavirus briefing on Facebook this afternoon.

St. Louis City’s numbers as of Friday were 2,319 cases and 154 deaths.

Missouri reports 413 more cases Monday morning, there are now at least 969 deaths across the state. Illinois has added 658 more cases and 23 additional deaths.

Missouri’s increase of 413 cases is the largest single-day case increase in Missouri since the pandemic began. That broke the old record that was set the day before on Saturday when there was an increase of 389 cases.

See coronavirus case numbers for the region here.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News