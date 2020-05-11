Watch: Mayor Lyda Krewson holds coronavirus briefing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson is expected to hold a briefing this afternoon on the status of coronavirus in St. Louis City.

One week from today St. Louis City and St. Louis County will begin relaxing their stay-at-home orders. Next Monday, May 18th businesses like restaurants, stores, and salons will be able to re-open with a limit of 25-percent occupancy.

Social distancing must be followed and employees will be required to wear masks. Even with precautions, the county says gyms, playgrounds and public pools must remain closed for now because they are considered high-risk.