McCloskey’s lawyer transfers their handgun to police

by: Monica Ryan

(Credity: St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Laurie Skrivan via AP)

ST. LOUIS – The lawyer for the McCloskeys, Al Watkins, plans to transfer the couple’s handgun to police in front of his office on Forsyth Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s Central West End home was searched Friday.

The McCloskeys were seen pointing firearms at protesters as they walked past the McCloskeys home the night of June 28. The protesters were on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home in response to Krewson reading the names and addresses of people calling for the police to be defunded.

After the incident, Watkins took possession of the gun to be used as evidence in court.

