Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 860 deaths/ 15,390 cases IL: 6,185 deaths/ 130,603 cases.

Watch: Missouri Gov. Parson deliver the state’s daily response to COVID-19

Gov. Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference about how Missouri is dealing with COVID-19. The state is now reporting 860 deaths and 15,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

