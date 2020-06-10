Watch: Missouri Gov. Parson deliver the state’s daily response to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference about how Missouri is dealing with COVID-19. The state is now reporting 860 deaths and 15,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
