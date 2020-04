ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sensing growing impatience in the St. Louis region to reopen businesses and society, area medical leaders again warned today against pursuing a disjointed effort to achieve that goal. Dr. Alex Garza, Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, doubled down on a simple message he’s delivered for more than three weeks: social distancing is working.

During a media briefing this afternoon, Garza acknowledged the growing rhetoric in the region to relax the rules and get back to "business as normal." He conceded that the medical community is well aware of the harsh economic impact our local social distancing and “stay at home” orders have had on the region. However, Dr. Garza warned of a harsh second wave of infections if local and state government leaders don’t rely on a well thought out, phased-in approach to opening businesses and services. That second wave, according to Garza, could result in more deaths than the first, unless the region continues to practice social distancing and is prepared to resume these harsh measures if circumstances require.