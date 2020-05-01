Gov. Parson calls for ‘day of prayer’ before Missouri reopens economy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson is calling for a day of prayer on Sunday. This is the day before the state reopens after the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation. Stay-at-home orders were issued for the state on April 6, 2020. They expire on Monday.

Phase one of the “Show Me Recovery” plan goes into effect Monday. COVID-19 cases have decreased across the state, with the exception of the St. Louis area.

“The coronavirus is not gone. We must maintain social distancing to help contain the virus. We encourage Missourians to safely reengage in the economy,” said Gov. Parson. “It is important to buy Missouri and support your local business.”

Over 83,000 Missourians have now been tested. There are now a total of 7,835 cases and 337 deaths reported.

Missouri has purchased 40 million dollars worth of PPE to help slow the spread of the virus.