Watch: Missouri Gov. Parson delivers state’s daily response to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The governor is holding a press conference about how Missouri is dealing with COVID-19. Friday the state reported a total of 3,799 cases and 96 deaths reported. This is an increase of 7.35 percent in cases and 24 percent in deaths since Wednesday.

Today’s briefing will include Director Dr. Randall Williams from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Director Sandy Karsten from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, and Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick from the Office of the Missouri State Treasurer.

Pastor Jon Nelson, Lead Pastor at Soma Community Church in Jefferson City, and Monsignor Robert Kurwicki of St. Michael’s Church in Russellville will also be joining to give an encouraging message about hope.