All Missouri public and charter school buildings will remain closed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson has announced that all Missouri public and charter schools will remain closed through the end of the school year. The Archdiocese of St. Louis elementary and high schools will also continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
The governor is holding a press conference about how Missouri is dealing with COVID-19. There are a total of 3,539 cases and 77 deaths reported. This is an increase of 6.37 percent in cases and 32 percent in deaths since Wednesday.
A Facebook post from the Governor says:
We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition services and child care that are outlined in our recent health order.
This recommendation was made by working together with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several school superintendents from across the state -- from both urban and rural districts.
Schools should continue remote learning for their students until the end date previously set on their academic calendars.Gov. Parson on Facebook
Learn more about this announcement here in remarks by Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven
St. Louis County Schools, St. Louis City Public Schools and St. Louis Charter Schools sent a statement to FOX 2 also saying that although their buildings are closed, learning will continue remotely from area schools. They say the decision was difficult, but it is necessary to help slow the spread of coronavirus and help save lives in our community.
School buildings closed in the St. Louis region closed include:
- Affton School District
- Bayless School District
- Brentwood School District
- School District of Clayton
- Ferguson-Florissant School District
- Hancock Place School District
- Hazelwood School District
- Jennings School District
- Kirkwood School District
- Ladue School District
- Lindbergh Schools
- Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
- Mehlville School District
- Normandy School District
- Parkway School District
- Pattonville School District
- Ritenour School District
- Riverview Gardens School District
- Rockwood School District
- Special School District (SSD)
- Saint Louis Public Schools
- University City School District
- Valley Park School District
- Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
- Webster Groves School District
- St. Louis Charter Schools
- Confluence Academies
- KIPP St. Louis
- Eagle
- Gateway Science Academy
- Lift for Life Academy HS
- Lift for Life Academy MS & ES
- St. Louis Language Immersion School
- Lafayette Preparatory Academy
- Premier Charter School
- NorthSide Community School
- Hawthorn Leadership for Girls
- City Garden Montessori
- The Biome
- LaSalle Middle
- Carondelet Leadership Academy
- The Soulard School
- Kairos
- The Arch