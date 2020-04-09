All Missouri public and charter school buildings will remain closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson has announced that all Missouri public and charter schools will remain closed through the end of the school year. The Archdiocese of St. Louis elementary and high schools will also continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

The governor is holding a press conference about how Missouri is dealing with COVID-19. There are a total of 3,539 cases and 77 deaths reported. This is an increase of 6.37 percent in cases and 32 percent in deaths since Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the Governor says:

We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition services and child care that are outlined in our recent health order. This recommendation was made by working together with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several school superintendents from across the state -- from both urban and rural districts. Schools should continue remote learning for their students until the end date previously set on their academic calendars. Gov. Parson on Facebook

Learn more about this announcement here in remarks by Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven

St. Louis County Schools, St. Louis City Public Schools and St. Louis Charter Schools sent a statement to FOX 2 also saying that although their buildings are closed, learning will continue remotely from area schools. They say the decision was difficult, but it is necessary to help slow the spread of coronavirus and help save lives in our community.

School buildings closed in the St. Louis region closed include:

Affton School District

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District

School District of Clayton

Ferguson-Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Lindbergh Schools

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

Saint Louis Public Schools

University City School District

Valley Park School District

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation

Webster Groves School District

St. Louis Charter Schools

Confluence Academies

KIPP St. Louis

Eagle

Gateway Science Academy

Lift for Life Academy HS

Lift for Life Academy MS & ES

St. Louis Language Immersion School

Lafayette Preparatory Academy

Premier Charter School

NorthSide Community School

Hawthorn Leadership for Girls

City Garden Montessori

The Biome

LaSalle Middle

Carondelet Leadership Academy

The Soulard School

Kairos

The Arch