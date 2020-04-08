Watch: Missouri Gov. Parson delivers state’s daily response to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference about how Missouri is dealing with COVID-19. There are a total of 3,327 cases and 58 deaths reported. This is an increase of 9.5 percent in cases and deaths since Tuesday.
