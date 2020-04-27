Watch: Missouri Gov. Parson discusses plans on how to reopen state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson is set to talk more about his “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan. The first phase will start Monday, May 4.

Parson’s office just released a statement about the plan. It includes four essential pillars:

Expand testing capacity and volume in the state Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data

FOX2 capital reporter Jeff Bernthal is in Jefferson City. He will have more starting tonight on FOX2 News at 5.