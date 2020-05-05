Parson: ‘We are on the road to recovery’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is on the road to recovery and residents can slowly begin to reengage with the economy, Governor Mike Parson said.

At Tuesday afternoon’s news briefing, the governor and other state officials said Missouri has seen significant reduction in the rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Missouri is reporting 8,916 cases, which is an increase of 162 since Monday. There are also 377 deaths, an increase of 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, House Speaker Todd Richardson, and state health director Dr. Randall Williams joined the governor for Tuesday’s news briefing.

Parson encouraged Missourians to shop local, adding that would be critical to stimulating the economy and get things moving again.

