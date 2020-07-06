Students headed back to school in Missouri this fall, new guidelines expected

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson says that the state’s medical system is not being overwhelmed with coronavirus cases. The state is currently reporting a total of 23,856 cases and 1,028 deaths.

Students will be headed back to school in Missouri this fall. The governor and other state representatives will be heading to Washington to speak with others across the country about safely sending kids back to school tomorrow.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is planning on using $20 million from federal CARES Act funds to help support schools and provide devices for remote learning. These funds are expected to be distributed evenly between rural and urban areas throughout the state.

Health officials are currently working with schools on guidelines for students to return to class this fall. Masks may be a part of the plan for some students going back into school buildings. It was not clear if all students would be required to wear masks. Specific details are expected to be released later this month.