Missouri National Guard helping local law enforcement across the state and in Washington DC

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference about how Missouri is dealing with COVID-19 and civil unrest.

The governor is happy to report that there are no new cases at long term care facilities over the last few days.

The state of Missouri reopened a month ago. New recommendations are now being issued for local authorities to develop reopening plans.

More than 1,000 Missouri National Guardsmen are helping in the effort to fight COVID 19. They are helping with coronavirus testing across the state. They are also helping to support food banks.

There are also around 1,000 Missouri National Guardsmen deployed to help with civil unrest across the state. They are in St. Louis City and County, Kansas City, Jefferson City, and Columbia and smaller cities within those communities. The guard is made up of people from the state. Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said they care about the collective freedom of people to demonstrate peacefully.

Missouri is also sending 300 guard members to Washing DC today. They are headed there to assist with the National Guard. Their mission is to help local law enforcement and protect critical infrastructure.