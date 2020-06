JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are holding a briefing on the first day of Phase 2 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan”.

During Phase 2, there will be no statewide health order. All statewide restrictions will be lifted, and the decision to keep rules or regulations in place is now in the hands of local leaders.

As of this afternoon, there are 16,417 positive coronavirus cases in Missouri and 882 deaths.