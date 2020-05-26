Watch: NHL Commissioner shares plans on return to play

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS- National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to make an announcement about the league’s return to play plan for the 2019-2020 NHL season.

The NHL is hoping to move to Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol early next month. That includes opening practice facilities and allowing small group workouts.
 
Six players will be allowed in team facilities at one time for the voluntary workouts. No on-ice coaching or instruction is permitted.
 
A 22-page memo detailing the plan stresses there’s no exact date for the start of Phase 2 or a timetable for how long it will last.
 
The NHL season was paused March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

