Watch out for black ice Friday morning, highs in the lower 40s

ST. LOUIS – Another morning to keep an eye out for some black ice.

Temperatures will be in the 20s Friday morning, but a faster warm-up is on the way under partly cloudy skies and with the return of a southerly wind. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s. Clouds will increase Friday night as temperatures dip into the low-30s.

The weekend just looks ugly. Rain will develop by midday Saturday and last into Saturday night. The rain will be heavy at times and there may even be some thunder and lightning. Temperatures will only reach the low-40s Saturday.

Sunday, windy and colder weather moves in with some snow flurries during the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 30s.