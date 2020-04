Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Zoo released a YouTube video this morning showing weigh-in day for the animals. The post says the keepers routinely weigh the penguins to monitor their health. The keepers say the penguins are accustomed to the scale and some are even a little ambitious about being weighed.

The St. Louis Zoo has hundreds of videos on its YouTube page. You can learn about the animals and get insight from the zookeepers. You can find more videos here.