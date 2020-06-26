2 dead, 1 injured in Springfield, Ill workplace shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are still on the scene of a reported shooting at BUNN-o-Matic at 1400 Stevenson Drive.

They confirmed that at least one person was shot inside the factory.

Police say the scene remains closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

People are urged to avoid that area, as well as the area of 3140 Stanton Street, where BUNN-o-Matic employees who were evacuated in the wake of the shooting can now reunite with their family members.

Police said earlier Friday that they were still combing the area and acting as though a suspect could still be on-scene.