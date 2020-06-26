Trump signs executive order for federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed an executive order to overhaul the federal government’s hiring process. The order will have hiring prioritize a job applicant’s skills over a college degree.

The federal government is the nation’s largest employer. The White House isn’t eliminating degree requirements altogether but instead will stress skills in jobs where having a degree is less important.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, says the shift will help diversify and improve the workforce. She encouraged the private sector to follow the administration’s lead.