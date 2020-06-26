Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 982 deaths/ 19,421 cases IL: 6,810 deaths/ 139,434 cases.
Live Now
Krewson speaks on St. Louis’ response to COVID-19

Trump signs executive order for federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON –  President Donald Trump signed an executive order to overhaul the federal government’s hiring process. The order will have hiring prioritize a job applicant’s skills over a college degree.

The federal government is the nation’s largest employer. The White House isn’t eliminating degree requirements altogether but instead will stress skills in jobs where having a degree is less important.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, says the shift will help diversify and improve the workforce. She encouraged the private sector to follow the administration’s lead.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News