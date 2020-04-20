St. Louis County Executive discusses receiving $175 million in federal coronavirus funding and how it can help create pathway to reopening

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page gave an update on the coronavirus response in the county. There are at least five new coronavirus deaths being reported in the St. Louis region this morning. Four of them are in St. Louis County.

Missouri reports nearly 5,700 total cases. There are at least 194 deaths statewide. Illinois has now eclipsed 30,000 cases with close to 1,300 deaths. Missouri and Illinois combined added over 1,300 cases Sunday.

Last week, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page laid out his plan for how the county will spend millions after receiving federal funding from the CARES Act next week.

Sam Page announced during a press conference if the council approves the acceptance of $175 million from the CARES Act funds April 24, then the county will immediately start spending.