Watch: Sam Page discusses reopening of gyms, pools, and entertainment venues

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County gyms, pools, sports leagues, bars, theaters, and entertainment venues will reopen soon with new restrictions.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is scheduled to make an announcement on Friday. He is expected to provide more details on when things will be open and what restrictions will be in place, according to a press release from Page’s office.

According to Page’s communications director the first round of openings will be pools, gyms and youth and adult sports league. The second wave of openings will be bars, theaters and event spaces. All of these will be able to open by the end of June.