Watch – St. Louis County Executive says he expects stay-at-home order to be extended into May

CLAYTON, MO - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gave his second of three weekly updates today. As of this morning, the county is reporting 1,811 cases and 58 deaths.

Page was asked about the possibility of easing social distancing restrictions but warned easing measures too soon can result in a rebound in cases. Page says local leaders have been discussing the issue and may have an announcement later this week. He says from those discussions, he expects the stay-at-home order will be extended into May.

Page says the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says St. Louis is still on the rising side of the curve. Page says the social distancing measures are working, but we are not there yet.

Page says the county is competing among other communities for tests and PPE. The county plans to spend millions in more tests and PPE. He says testing is the main barrier to reopening the economy and lifting the stay-at-home order.

Three St. Louis County councilmen called for an opening of the closed county parks. Page said the county is not prepared to do that as of now. He even mentioned several park rangers are recovering from COVID-19.

The county did create a high-risk task force that will focus on nursing homes and assisted living facilities.