Watch: Sam Page gives coronavirus udpate for St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to hold a briefing this morning, one of three weekly updates on the coronavirus response.

Today’s briefing comes after three councilman met with Page to discuss their plan to reopen St. Louis County.

Sam Page’s stay-at-home order remains in effect indefinitely. The county has more than 40 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

The plan presented by the councilman would allow everything from hair salons and restaurants to churches and swimming pools to reopen in four phases, with strict social distance, mask, cleaning, and patron limit requirements at first. They would be phased out over eight weeks, as dictated by COVID-19 infection rates and hospital capacity.