St. Louis County and City hope to have a timeline for reopening later this week

CLAYTON, Mo – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says the county is not ready to reopen yet, but he has been in discussions with St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson about a plan.

Page says the county has always had a mid-May target to reopen, but neither he nor Krewson are ready to settle on a date yet. They plan on releasing more guidance and a timeline for businesses later this week.

He says the decision will be data driven. In order to ease restrictions, Page says the number of hospitalizations and ICU case need to be coming down. Page says it appears we have reached the peak in the area, but the county still has 65% of the state’s cases.

The county is also waiting to find out about the bid process for more testing kits. Page says having those kits is important for deciding when the county can reopen.

The county knows the virus will spread when the restrictions are eased. Officials want to make sure it will be ready with tests and contact tracing in place. The county is also planning on hiring at least another 100 contract tracers. Page says this job is expected to last into 2021.

