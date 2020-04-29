Sam Page signs CARES Act for St. Louis County coronavirus spending

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page signed off on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The County Council approved the appropriation of $173.5 million of federal funds last night.

Page says the funding will help with the county’s COVID-19 response. It will help the county secure more PPE, tests, and help with contract tracing efforts.

Last week, the county started taking applications for contract tracing positions. They have already received more than 800 applications. Page said these jobs are critical to be able to connect and communicate with anyone that was possibly exposed.

The county has set up a transparency portal that will allow you to track how the government funding is being spent.

Today’s briefing comes after St. Louis County reported 20 new deaths. Page said he doesn’t know how many days ago some of those deaths happened.

Page responded to a question about the spike in deaths talking about why it’s important not to relax the stay-at-home orders too soon. “Because as soon as we relax those and virus begins to spread in the community like we expect it to, then we want to make sure it moves at a pace we can manage because it will be two weeks or three weeks before we see the surge in the hospitals after we relax stay at home order, ” Page said.

Page also commented on Eureka’s plans to start to reopen when the St. Louis County order is still in place. Page said he understands the frustrations of local municipal leaders, but stresses St. Louis County is not like the rest of the state.

Page encouraged any business in St. Louis County to get good legal advice about what it means to operate outside of the county laws. Page said when officials previously notified county businesses they were operating outside of the stay-at-home order rules, they all complied very quickly.

Yesterday, Page announced several county parks were reopening. The Missouri governor also announced the state plan to reopen, however noted that the St. Louis region was not in the same position as others areas of the state.

Missouri now reports just over 7,300 cases with at least 332 deaths statewide. Illinois has surpassed 48,000 cases with more than 2,100 deaths. Illinois reported 144 additional deaths Tuesday that was the largest single-day increase in deaths so far for Illinois.

St. Louis county reports 1,067 COVID patients have now recovered in the county. Our additional counties confirm 532 others have recovered.