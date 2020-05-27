Coronavirus test results to be posted on St. Louis County site

CLAYTON, Mo – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he remains confident that the overwhelming majority of St. Louis County residents are following the public health rules. He said that behavior has helped our region get through these difficult times.

“If we do this right and everyone plays by the rules, we will be able to get back to a strong and healthy economy,” said Page during a morning press briefing.

Page said the pictures from the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend showing large crowds are an international example of bad behavior. Page explained that 20%-50% of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, and that is why he’s asked people that were in situations like that this weekend to self-quarantine.

Page has maintained for weeks, that one way to get the economy open faster is by increased testing. Page said it is crucial to have a healthy work force.

Page explained that the county is now able to test anyone who is symptomatic. The county is also able to test asymptomatic people at high-risk facilities.

The county is also working to improve access to more testing. The county did just receive tests from the state and is also reopening the bidding process to purchase more.

Currently, the county is testing about 500 people a day. Page would like to reach the goal of 1,000 a day. The information from those tests will be posted on the county’s coronavirus website.