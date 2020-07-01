Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,015 deaths/ 21,551 cases IL: 6,923 deaths/ 143,185 cases.
Live Now
St. Louis native taking part in ISS spacewalk

St. Louis County is reaching out to the Hispanic community after trend in COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is addressing the impact of the virus on the Hispanic community. A statement from St. Louis County says that there has been a jump in COVID-19 cases among Hispanics. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is working to stop this trend.

St. Louis County is working on Spanish language outreach and translation of their pandemic guidance available on STLCorona.com. You can also use the website to schedule a free test, regardless of symptoms. Page says that IDs are not required for tests.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News