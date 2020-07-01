St. Louis County is reaching out to the Hispanic community after trend in COVID-19 cases

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is addressing the impact of the virus on the Hispanic community. A statement from St. Louis County says that there has been a jump in COVID-19 cases among Hispanics. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is working to stop this trend.

St. Louis County is working on Spanish language outreach and translation of their pandemic guidance available on STLCorona.com. You can also use the website to schedule a free test, regardless of symptoms. Page says that IDs are not required for tests.