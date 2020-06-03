‘The president has fanned the flames, treating unrest like a reality show’ – Page addresses protests and riots

CLAYTON, Mo- Strong words from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page this morning about the unrest in St. Louis and across the nation.

“The president has fanned the flames, treating the unrest like it is a reality show. It is not, it really is not,” said Page during a press briefing in Clayton.

Page went on to say our nation is divided and we need a president that can show us that our country has a kind heart.

The county executive said he too is mourning the death of George Floyd and while residents have the right to assemble, he said, “Criminals have hijacked this moment of public discourse. Those who commit crime do nothing to honor the memory of George Floyd.”

It was a calmer night in our region after Monday’s violence that included a murder, the shooting of four officers and looting and vandalism to more than 50 buildings in the area.

Page said there are no plans to put a countywide curfew in place. He said law enforcement were able to manage any incidents that popped up last night. Page asked everyone last night to go home as early as possible and stay home so that our first responders can do their jobs.

The protests and unrest come as communities fight the coronavirus. Page is also asking anyone who took part in the protests to quarantine for 2 weeks if they didn’t wear a mask for socially distance from the crowd.