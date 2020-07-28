St. Louis County taking action against COVID test provider after a data dump of 17,700 tests

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says the county is taking action against a national COVID testing provider after receiving 17,700 test results in two batches over a 3-day period.

Page said the county had to pull back from releasing all the data it received out of concern some of the data was duplicated and not accurate. Page says all the data that the county has released so far has been accurate.

Page explained the county is focusing on three ways to improve COVID testing.

Timely reporting of data:

The county has new processes to screen for accuracy and quality from private COVID test providers.

There are also three new staff members to handle patient information at public testing sites. They will release results in 24-48 hours.

County officials are working with the state to update its antiquated system in order to share information faster

Increased testing supplies:

The county is expecting a shipment of 30,000 saliva tests to arrive soon. Those will also have a 48-hour notice for those being tested at county facilities.

Access to testing:

The county will start offering testing at pop-up locations. They will be in high-need communities.

There will be a pop-up location in Bellefontaine Neighbors later this week and one in Jennings this weekend.

Yesterday, Page announced seven new guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

New cases are currently surging in St. Louis County. They will be able to tell if the measures that are enacted Friday are effective in four weeks because of the incubation period of the virus. Page says that he may have to put more restrictions in place if cases keep climbing.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page wants to give parents the option of sending kids back to classrooms at some point this fall. He is recommending parents choose virtual class whenever possible.