CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is holding a coronavirus briefing this morning. Today’ update comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the region start to trend upward.

If you look at the latest charts from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the one thing that really jumps out at you is still the downward slope St. Louis has been on for the spread of COVID-19 for the past couple of months – until you get to July.