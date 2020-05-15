Economic rescue team formed to help St. Louis County recover from COVID-19

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County is reopening for business on Monday. This is two weeks after the state of Missouri reopened businesses and other public places with some social distancing guidelines.

The St. Louis region has 65 percent of the cases in the state and County Executive Dr. Sam Page expects there to a bump up in the number of new cases after reopening. But, he does not expect to see a spike in new cases. Missouri also did not see a spike in cases after reopening for business.

The risk of transmission is higher as the county opens up. But, Page says that people have become more comfortable with social distancing and that is allowing for reopening.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page first closed all county parks in early April. On April 28, most of the larger parks were opened. The rest of the parks will also reopen on Monday. But, facilities like restrooms, exercise stations, and playgrounds, will remain closed.

Page says that this is a public health crisis, humanitarian crisis, and economic crisis. He is creating an economic rescue team to help St. Louis County recover. They will be focused on specific sectors to help. There have been five members named to a steering committee. They will focus on specific sectors of the economy to send relief from the federal CARES act.

So far there have been no positive coronavirus tests among St. Louis County inmates. But, two guards have tested positive several weeks ago. There are also sever juveniles in the detention center that have tested positive. St. Louis County is working to rapidly expand testing because of the devastating results in other detention facilities across the country.

Page says that he hopes to have more guidance about summer camps next week. Child care is important and they are working to help parents working at home and in the office.

There is not a lot of data about coronavirus transmission at pools. Working on guidance but there is not a lot of information to work from.

People taking vacations during the Memorial Day weekend should still remember to follow social distancing guidelines. Page says travel increases the risk of coronavirus transmission.

