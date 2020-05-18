St. Louis County extends deadline for small business relief grants

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County is beginning phase one of reopening businesses today. Coronavirus cases are still slowly spreading in the region. Although, hospitalizations are trending lower.

The number of COVID-19 cases is expected to increase as testing expands. St. Louis County will be watching hospital admissions to gauge the success of social distancing. Large gatherings continue to be the largest threat to a downward trend of coronavirus cases in the region.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in a press conference this morning that small businesses desperately needed a path for reopening. Guidelines for reopening specific sectors were released by St. Louis County last week. You can read all of them here.

Page believes peer-pressure will help enforce safe social distancing. He believes the majority of people and businesses will do the right thing.

There is $17.5 million in federal funds going to small business relief programs. The deadline to apply for a grant has been extended to May 31 because of high interest. St. Louis County is working to determine which businesses are in the greatest need.

St. Louis County is also working with gym owners for a pathway to reopen safely. Page says that they are typically included in a second wave of reopenings in other places around the country.

Page says that summer day camps are expected to reopen this summer. Regulations will be released at a later date. They will be similar to the ones shared for daycares.