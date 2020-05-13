Watch: Sam Page holds coronavirus briefing for St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive is expected to hold a coronavirus briefing this morning. It comes days before the county will begin relaxing their stay-at-home orders.

Next Monday, May 18th businesses like restaurants, stores, and salons will be able to re-open with a limit of 25-percent occupancy.

Social distancing must be followed and employees will be required to wear masks. Even with precautions, the county says gyms, playgrounds and public pools must remain closed for now because they are considered high-risk.