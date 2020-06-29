St. Louis County seeing more cases of community spread; preparing for possible second wave

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says as more things are reopening in the county, officials have seen more cases of community spread. Page says the county has also seen more cases in younger people and more work-related cases.

Page also said the county is preparing for the fall and what could possibly be a second wave of increased coronavirus cases.

“We are where we are today because we were prepared because we moved quickly, we made tough decisions when they weren’t popular. And it’s put us in a much better place as a community to gradually reopen our businesses,” said Page during a morning briefing.

Page explained that planning includes working with hospitals, community outreach, protecting those in senior living facilities, and monitoring PPE supplies.

Page also said everyone must assume they are a carrier. Also, Page explained if there is a jump in cases, the county is better prepared to handle it because they know more now about the virus now, there are more masks, more testing, and more acceptance of social distancing protocols.

He said we’ve seen what happens when the proper practices aren’t followed or things reopen too quickly.

He stressed that as the community starts to congregate more, the social distancing measures are imperative.