St. Louis County hiring 100 people for contract tracing of COVID-19

CLAYTON, Mo – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says the county is hiring 100 people to help with contract tracing for coronavirus patients. He believes this is a job that will last well into next year.

Page says the county will use part of its federal funding to hire these positions. That will be on top of the 70 people already working to track down someone that was in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Today, the county plans to put out bids today to try and purchase more testing supplies. Page says the county is competing with other communities nationwide for a limited number of supplies.

Page stressed that contract tracing and additional tests are crucial for the county to begin talks about reopening. He said he doesn’t have a prediction about when that will happen but hopes to release more by the end of next week.

On Wednesday, Page extended the stay-at-home-order indefinitely. The County Council will reassess the order on May 4. That date is the expiration of Missouri’s stay-at-home order.

St. Louis County cases hit a high point on Wednesday with 87 additional cases confirmed on that day. We will see how future cases unfold this weekend and beyond the peak.