Watch: Sam Page holds COVID-19 briefing with Task Force leader and others

CLAYTON, Mo.- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

He will be joined by Dr. Art McCoy, superintendent of Jennings School District; Kristen Sorth,

director of the St. Louis County Library; and Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan

Pandemic Task Force.

Today, St. Louis County recorded 320 new cases, which is a reported one-day high. Also, there are 11 new deaths, the highest since May according to the St. Louis County’s coronavirus website.

Yesterday, Dr. Garza said there surge in COVID-19 numbers is alarming.

“It’s climbing and it’s climbing at a critical rate,” said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force.

Garza is keeping it clear and concise: the road the St. Louis region is on to control the spread of COVID-19 is worrisome.