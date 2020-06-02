Curfew in place for St. Louis City from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a curfew is in place starting tonight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. It comes following a night of unrest that included the murder of a retired officer at a pawn shop and the shooting of four officers.

“This is certainly an inconvenience for all of our residents, I apologize for that because the actions of a few, the actions of a few hundred individuals, some of whom may not even be from our community, are causing this curfew. But we have to give law enforcement and our fire department the tools that they need to try and keep us safe and try and protect property, and this curfew is a means to that end,” said Krewson.

The curfew does have a few exceptions for people going to and from work, people who work in government jobs and people going to and from the hospital.

Mayor Krewson also thanked the first responders, saying, “Most of us can not do and would not do their jobs.”

Four officers were hit by gunfire after protests in St. Louis that started peacefully Monday became violent overnight, with demonstrators smashing windows and stealing items from businesses and fires burning in the downtown area.

Retired St. Louis City Police captain David Dorn, was shot and killed outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. near Sarah Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. That store had been looted.