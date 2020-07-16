Youth sports restricted in St. Louis County after COVID-19 cases rise among young people

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that local contact tracers have noticed a disturbing trend. Many of the recent outbreaks are tied to youth sports. Restrictions were rolled back for youth sports in June. Now, they are being put back into place.

Page says that there are over 700 cases in people under the age of 19 to date. The average number of new cases among them is 20 per day. He says that the explosion in the number of cases among young people has only happened recently. Page says that this may not be an issue if everyone was wearing masks when appropriate.

St. Louis County is now putting more restrictions on youth sports in place. He says that these players will only be allowed to practice and play within their own teams. There will be no competitive play allowed in st. Louis County.

Page says that the sport is not the problem. But, bringing large groups of people together from different places is helping spread COVID-19. Groups should now be limited to 10 or less.

Page is asking school districts to offer access to remote learning after they open this fall. He is encouraging districts to share the guidelines about opening soon. Most districts are expected to share specific guidelines about their reopening procedures on Monday. July, 20.

Page says that if they do not get the trend of rising cases among young people under control then they may have to revisit opening school buildings to students.

“Yes, we are seeing an accelerated rate of increase of cases throughout the metropolitan area, much more so than at any time in the pandemic. The only saving grace is that most of these cases are in lower-risk age groups. However, anytime there is an increase in the virus circulating the population, the probability increases that it will affect the more vulnerable populations which means we will see more hospitalizations and deaths.

If we look over time, when we had our peak hospitalizations on April 20th, we had around 300 cases across the metropolitan area at that time period. We have never had a two-day sum of cases higher than over the past two days in the metropolitan area. Our count is over 1000 new cases July 14-15,” writes Regional Pandemic leader Dr. Garza in a message to FOX 2.