St. Louis County Executive shares an update on coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – County Executive Dr. Sam Page is giving an update on the state of the coronavirus in St. Louis County Monday morning.

There have been 6,773 cases of the coronavirus in the county as of Sunday and 195 deaths.

On Wednesday, September 9 Page said metrics showed school districts can start allowing younger students back to class., but he said middle and high school students would have to wait.

While students haven’t been in class, they have also been barred from the competition fields. Parents from multiple schools, public and private, joined the protest outside of the St. Louis County Executive Office on Central Avenue on Monday, September 14. Parents were wearing high school gear from Marquette, Eureka, Lindbergh, St. Joseph’s Academy and DeSmet Jesuit High School among others. Students were there as well.

At that protest, Page’s Republican opponent for County Executive Paul Berry III made an appearance. Now, Berry has filed a lawsuit against Page claiming Page overstepped when he paused high school sports. The lawsuit says this is because the State of Missouri did not make these restrictions statewide.