Watch: St. Louis County Executive gives update on COVID

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is holding a press conference Monday at 8:30 a.m. on the state of the coronavirus after he eased restrictions last week.

Indoor dining was allowed again on Monday, January 4 in the county. Restaurants and bars were preparing for reopening day since indoor dining was banned on November 17.

The following restrictions are now in place for dining in the county:

Occupancy of restaurants will be limited to 25 percent of fire code capacity. Or the total number of diners sitting six feet apart. Whichever is lower. Banquet facilities will also be limited in their occupancy to 25 percent or 50 people maximum when providing dining.

New mask protocols will be put into place.

Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 10 p.m.

Some bars will need to install physical barriers like plastic or plexiglass.

Restaurants and bars will record the names and contact information of patrons to assist in contact tracing investigations if that is necessary